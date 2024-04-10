Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Join a thriving community of individuals transforming lives through direct selling. Since 1998, people have been changing their lives with our client, taking ownership of career opportunities provided, empowering them to earn a sustainable income and to create similar opportunities for those around them. Our client provides optimised systems and tailored support to help individuals operate efficiently and make effective data-driven decisions. They are actively seeking like-minded individuals who share their passion for making a positive impact. Join the dynamic team and help shape a brighter future together.

What you will be doing:

Lead the charge in implementing the Scrum framework, empowering team success.

Foster collaboration and creativity through engaging Scrum ceremonies.

Mentor team members on Scrum principles, nurturing a culture of growth.

Work closely with the Product Owner to shape project priorities and goals.

Smooth out obstacles to keep projects flowing seamlessly.

Act as a bridge between the team and stakeholders, ensuring clear communication.

Cultivate a positive and supportive team environment where ideas flourish.

Keep stakeholders in the loop with transparent progress updates.

Encourage continual improvement and innovation within the team.

Guide team members in honing their skills and expanding their roles.

What you need:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree.

3-5 years of experience as a Scrum Master.

Proficient in English communication.

Expertise in managing ICT projects and using project management software.

Strong communication and facilitation skills.

Passion for problem-solving and promoting agile principles.

Effective team meeting facilitation and clear stakeholder communication.

Timely project management and proactive issue resolution.

Coaching on agile practices and facilitating alternative approaches.

Deep understanding of agile methodologies and experience with Scrum tools.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Job ID:

J104485

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

ICT Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position