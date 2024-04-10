Senior Business Analyst

We are seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team! If you’re a mastermind at analysing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you!

The role is onsite, based in Kelvin, Sandton.

What you’ll do:

Consult to various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Your expertise:

A formal qualification such as a B. Com or BSc preferred or equivilant certifications

Experienced with Scrum Principles in an Agile Environment.

At least 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

At least 3 years’ experience in Agile Projects.

Must have practical strong stakeholder management experience ,ie.lead constructive conversations or challenge the stakeholders in a meaningful manner.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files.

Experienced in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

