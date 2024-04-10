Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is in search of a Senior Business Analyst to join a leading Digital Business Giant.

A Senior Business Analyst will play a key role in identifying business needs, analysing processes, and developing solutions to drive organisational success. Business Analysts will collaborate with stakeholders, gather requirements, conduct research, and translate business needs into actionable recommendations. Business Analysts should possess strong analytical skills, excellent communication abilities, and a deep understanding of business operations.

Ateast 6 years work experience:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 6 years in a senior or lead role.

Experience working with cross-functional teams and ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) methodologies and project management principles.

Proficiency in business analysis techniques such as requirements elicitation, process modeling, data analysis, and user story development.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyse complex business scenarios and provide innovative solutions.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Familiarity with relevant tools such as business analysis software, data visualisation tools and project management tools.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

