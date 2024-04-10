Senior Data Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This position can be fully remote.

Our client is a leading financial company that leverages data-driven insights to empower their clients and drive innovation.

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Data Engineer to join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in designing, building, and maintaining our data infrastructure. If you are passionate about data engineering, have experience with AWS tooling, and enjoy working on cutting-edge projects, we want to hear from you!

Position Overview:

As a Senior Data Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our data infrastructure, ensuring that it is scalable, efficient, and secure. You will work closely with our data scientists, analysts, and other engineering teams to support data-driven decision-making and contribute to the success of our data-driven initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, build, and maintain data pipelines and ETL processes that collect, process, and transform data from various sources.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and design solutions that meet business needs.

Optimize and tune data pipelines for performance, scalability, and reliability.

Implement data quality checks and monitoring to ensure the integrity of the data.

Work with AWS services such as AWS Glue, Redshift, and Snowflake to manage and process data.

Utilize DBT for data modeling and transformations.

Implement best practices for data security and compliance.

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues in a timely manner.

Mentor junior data engineers and provide technical guidance.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

5+ years of experience in data engineering or a related role.

Strong experience with AWS cloud services, including AWS Glue, Redshift, S3, and Lambda.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with data warehousing technologies.

Hands-on experience with DBT for data modeling and transformation.

Familiarity with Snowflake or similar cloud data warehousing platforms.

Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or Scala.

Experience with data integration and ETL tools.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

AWS certification in relevant areas (e.g., AWS Certified Data Analytics, AWS Certified Solutions Architect).

Experience with data orchestration tools like Apache Airflow.

Knowledge of big data technologies such as Hadoop and Spark.

Familiarity with data streaming platforms like Apache Kafka.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a collaborative environment.

Career growth and development opportunities.

Work with a talented and passionate team of data professionals.

A commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of data technology.

If you are a data engineering expert with a strong background in AWS tooling and a passion for driving data-driven solutions, we encourage you to apply and join our team.

Desired Skills:

AWS

AWS glue

Python

SQL

Redshift

Snowflake

Learn more/Apply for this position