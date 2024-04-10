Senior IT Service Delivery Manager at Rand Mutual Assurance – Gauteng Parktown

THE JOB AT A GLANCE:

Senior IT Service Delivery Manager will be responsible for managing overall delivery of IT services to business with a focus on maintaining service level agreements, ensuring quality service, and managing stakeholder relationships.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Oversee IT Service Delivery:

Identify Problems and Resolve Queries:

Identify problems requiring analyses, work with IT management and support teams on the root causes, following industry standards to develop improvement plans.

Advise management and support leads on corrective actions to prevent reoccurrence of problems.

Drive Quality, Develop Processes and Manage SLAs

Present updated processes and procedures to relevant leads and support teams

Drive quality by working closely with support teams and service desk, understanding ticket volumes and backlog, reoccurrences of incidents, support models and use this as a base to develop a continuous improvement plan.

Work with business and other IT stakeholders and negotiate, develop, and manage SLAs between IT and business according to business needs and IT capacity and capabilities.

Manage quality of IT service delivery within budget guidelines and provide progress updates on issues and improvements in monthly reporting to Manager.

Review and monitor the IT operations performance reactively and proactively to meet SLAs and customer requirements. Work with support and delivery leads to update existing processes and develop new ones to achieve required service levels.

Risk and Compliance Management:

Identifying all possible risks that can affect IT service delivery concerning time, cost, scope, and quality and design IT delivery solutions and processes that can accommodate relevant risks for approval by the Manager.

Guide development and support teams on developing delivery models for new services that conform to IT governance, policies, and procedures.

Measure and drive compliance of defined SOP’s and policies associated with IT service delivery. Investigate non-compliance, variances and inefficiency and improvements and update relevant documentation.

Manage relevant IT Risks.

Manage IT Audits and findings.

Reporting:

Monthly reporting to IT management on issues, escalations, and SLA’s

Stakeholder Management:

Build relationships with RMA business and understand how to improve IT delivery to align with business strategy.

Make recommendations to management teams on capacity, compliance, availability, and continuity management to ensure effective and timeous IT service delivery.

Budget Management:

Compile and manage the ICT budget. Monitor and track financial expenses. User cost allocation for Finance department. Compliance to relevant legislation

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 7 Qualification in Computer Science or equivalent.

NQF Level 7: Bachelor’s Degree in IT or related field.

5 to 7 years’ experience of which 5 must be in managerial position.

ICT operations experience.

ICT Application support.

ITIL Foundation.

Sound understanding of the relevant IT Frameworks, such as COBIT.

Sound understanding of the relevant Service Management practices, defined in these frameworks, such as Incident, Problem and Knowledge Management.

Good working knowledge and understanding of Information- and Cyber Security as well as Data Protection principles.

Experience supervising or leading a team.

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 129 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time:

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

Desired Skills:

IT Service Delivery Management

Service Delivery

ICT operations

ITIL Foundation

COBIT

Service Management

Cyber Security

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

