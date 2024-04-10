Senior Java Software Engineer

Our client is awesome. And they are on the hunt for hot Java Stack Engineering skills!

Based in Melrose Arch, you will be part of a team of top notch professionals who are team orientated and collaborative in their approach. Flexibility is offered, but team culture and collaboration is key.

As a Software Engineer, your mastery of the Java stack will be pivotal in driving projects forward. You’ll utilise frameworks like Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies such as Angular or React. With your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll develop exceptional applications across various platforms.

You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.



WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:



TECH

Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations

Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship through the use of containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process

Using your experience with multiple systems and processes

Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation

Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project

PEOPLE

Demonstrating maturity and the softer skills expected of Entelect Seniors

Mentoring and growing others

Building relationships within your team

Holding others accountable

Influencing change within the team

Galvanising team members

Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more

Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

CUSTOMER

Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs

Managing customer expectations

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals

The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices

Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies

Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies

An ability to architect and structure small projects

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US

A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums

Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness

Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Hands-on support from leadership

Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects

Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills

Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews

THE TECH STACKS WE USE



*Popular but not limited to

Spring, Spring Boot

Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue

ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate

Relational databases: Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB

Build Tools: Maven and Gradle

Cloud environments: Azure, AWS

IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK

Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS

