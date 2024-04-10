Senior Java Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client is awesome. And they are on the hunt for hot Java Stack Engineering skills!
Based in Melrose Arch, you will be part of a team of top notch professionals who are team orientated and collaborative in their approach. Flexibility is offered, but team culture and collaboration is key.
As a Software Engineer, your mastery of the Java stack will be pivotal in driving projects forward. You’ll utilise frameworks like Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies such as Angular or React. With your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll develop exceptional applications across various platforms.
You’ll be part of a community of highly skilled professionals, all dedicated to innovation and excellence. This is your chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING:
TECH
- Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations
- Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship through the use of containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
- Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
- Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation
- Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project
PEOPLE
- Demonstrating maturity and the softer skills expected of Entelect Seniors
- Mentoring and growing others
- Building relationships within your team
- Holding others accountable
- Influencing change within the team
- Galvanising team members
- Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
- Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
CUSTOMER
- Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
- Managing customer expectations
- Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
- A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences
- A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
- The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
- Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies
- Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
- An ability to architect and structure small projects
- The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence
WHAT YOU WILL GET FROM US
- A competitive package, twice yearly salary increases and guaranteed bonuses
- Medical aid, provident fund and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums
- Access to our employee wellness programme, with professional support resources for all aspects of wellness
- Inclusion in our Entelect Rewards programme, where you’ll receive rewards for attending training events, social functions or for doing a good job
- Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals
- Hands-on support from leadership
- Exposure to popular enterprise technologies and large-scale projects
- Exposure to Entelect’s in-house continuous development programmes, offering training in everything from leadership to deep technical skills
- Continuous feedback and biannual performance reviews
THE TECH STACKS WE USE
*Popular but not limited to
- Spring, Spring Boot
- Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue
- ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate
- Relational databases: Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL
- Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB
- Build Tools: Maven and Gradle
- Cloud environments: Azure, AWS
- IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK
- Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Java Stack
- Java Progammer
- Java Engineer
- Java Software Engineer
- Senior Java Engineer