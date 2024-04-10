Senior Software Developer

“Wanted: Software Developer with a knack for coding and a love for numbers!

Join our bank and help us turn algorithms into ‘algorhythms’!”

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability.

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing.

Create deployment artifacts and stores in the source control library.

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof.

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer.

Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in the team.

Academic Qualifications & Certifications:

IT-related Diploma or Degree.

+/- 7 years proven experience.

Experience dealing with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.

Java Filenet P8 Taxonomy IBM CFS AIX

Linex

Unix Java

JEE Webservices 9 (XLM, Soap) DB2 ICN WAS

FileNet P8

IBM CMIS

Image Services (ITH) ICN

CMOD

CMIS

Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now For More Info !!

Desired Skills:

