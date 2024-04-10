Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Apr 10, 2024

“Wanted: Software Developer with a knack for coding and a love for numbers!

Join our bank and help us turn algorithms into ‘algorhythms’!”

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability.
  • Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing.
  • Create deployment artifacts and stores in the source control library.
  • Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof.
  • Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer.
  • Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in the team.

Academic Qualifications & Certifications:

  • IT-related Diploma or Degree.
  • +/- 7 years proven experience.
  • Experience dealing with technical platforms as well as development-related problems.
  • Java Filenet P8 Taxonomy IBM CFS AIX
  • Linex
  • Unix Java
  • JEE Webservices 9 (XLM, Soap) DB2 ICN WAS
  • FileNet P8
  • IBM CMIS
  • Image Services (ITH) ICN
  • CMOD
  • CMIS

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • JEE Webservices
  • Linux
  • soap
  • CMIS
  • DevOps
  • Unix

