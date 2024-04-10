Software Manager

Key Purpose

In this role, you will oversee a significant transformation project, focusing on software application migration and optimization, vendor management, budgeting, and overall software application management. As the General Manager of Software Applications, you will play a pivotal role in driving our technology transformation by leading a significant transition in our software applications. This transition is crucial for enhancing our operational efficiency, customer experience, and overall business growth. While this project will be the primary focus, you will also be responsible for managing software vendors, overseeing budgets, and ensuring the smooth operation of our software applications.

Key requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Proven experience (5+ years) in software application management, including overseeing major system transitions.

Strong project management skills with a track record of delivering complex technology projects, such as large-scale, complex transformation involving ERP migration/implementation/upgrades on time and within budget.

Experience in vendor management, contract negotiation, and performance evaluation.

Knowledge of industry best practices in software development and management.

Duties:

Software Application Transition:

Lead and oversee a major transition in our software applications, ensuring a seamless and efficient migration.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including IT, development, and business units, to ensure a successful transition.

Develop and execute a detailed transition plan, including timelines, milestones, and resource allocation.

Vendor Management:

Manage relationships with software vendors, ensuring they meet service level agreements and deliver quality solutions.

Evaluate and select software vendors when necessary, based on the company’s needs and goals.

Negotiate contracts and agreements with vendors to secure favorable terms and pricing, , in liaison with the Divisional CIO.

Budget oversight:

Develop and manage budgets for software applications, ensuring cost-effectiveness and adherence to financial goals.

Monitor expenses, identify cost-saving opportunities, and report on budget performance to senior management.

Team Leadership:

Provide leadership and guidance to the software applications team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability.

Mentor and develop team members, ensuring their professional growth and alignment with company objectives

Continuous Improvement:

Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies in software applications.

Identify opportunities for process improvement and optimization in software development and management practices.

Compliance and Security:

Ensure software applications comply with industry regulations and security standards as required by the Divisional CIO.

Implement and maintain robust data security measures to protect sensitive information, as required by the Divisional CIO.

IT Governance, Risk, and Control:

Enforce IT governance, risk, and control frameworks to ensure the security and reliability of software applications as required by the Divisional CIO.

Identify and mitigate IT-related risks, including data breaches and system vulnerabilities.

Compliance and IT Audit Assurance:

Ensure software applications comply with industry regulations and internal group policies, as required by the Divisional CIO.

Facilitate IT audits to assess compliance and provide assurance on IT controls and processes.

Application of Best Practice Standards:

Implement and uphold industry best practice software development standards internally and ensure vendors adhere to these standards, or as required by the Divisional CIO.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement in software development processes and methodologies.

Management Reporting:

Develop and implement management reporting mechanisms , in liaison with the Divisional CIO, to provide key stakeholders with insights into software application performance, progress, and compliance.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Team Management

Software development management

ERP

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position