SQL Developer

Senior SQL Developer

Stability and longevity

R800 000 – R900 000

Join an established team of SQL Developers collaborating using your 6+ years of proven knowledge and experience in coding on payroll/financial software to enhance and develop the SQL software to each client’s needs. Companies using this software have up to 1 million members ensuring a high percentage of development work within your role.

Minimum Requirements:

Extensive SQL development

Stable work record

Financial/Accounting industry experience

Desired Skills:

SQL

Stable work record

Financial/Accounting

