SQL Production Developer (T-SQL) – Gauteng Menlyn

Role

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software

applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software

solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Who we are looking for:

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and

experience SQL Databases. Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET

Framework will be an advantage.

Skills and Experience

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development or Production Support

role

role Back-end database programming and design.

Reviewing query performance and optimizing code

Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in the following technologies

o MS SQL Database (T-SQL)

o C# (Advantageous)

o JavaScript (Advantageous)

Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.

Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the

existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.

Qualifications

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

Assess current procedures or data; analyse requirements; and implement solutions

into the existing software ecosystem.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications
environments, and application software.

environments, and application software.

Consulting with Account Managers, Head of Operations, Chief of Client Relations,
and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the
ecosystem.

and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the

ecosystem.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between
hardware and software.

hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to

upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse, and evaluate requirements for software applications and
operating systems.

operating systems.

operating systems. Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in

software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Willingness to work a week standby every two months.

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

Microsoft SQL

Back-End

Database design and Development

C#

JavaScript

Web Services Development

Data Modelin

Microsoft SQL database technology

Database Triggers

Database & Windows

Unit Testing

Agile

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

