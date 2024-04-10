SQL Production Developer (T-SQL) – Gauteng Menlyn

Role
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software
applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software
solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
Who we are looking for:
- We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and
experience SQL Databases. Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET
Framework will be an advantage.
Skills and Experience
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development or Production Support
role
- Back-end database programming and design.
- Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
- Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in the following technologies
o MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
o C# (Advantageous)
o JavaScript (Advantageous)
- Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.
- Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the
existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training.
- Assess current procedures or data; analyse requirements; and implement solutions
into the existing software ecosystem.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications
environments, and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Head of Operations, Chief of Client Relations,
and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the
ecosystem.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between
hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to
upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse, and evaluate requirements for software applications and
operating systems.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
- Willingness to work a week standby every two months.
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- Microsoft SQL
- Back-End
- Database design and Development
- C#
- JavaScript
- Web Services Development
- Data Modelin
- Microsoft SQL database technology
- Database Triggers
- Database & Windows
- Unit Testing
- Agile
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services