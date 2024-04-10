SQL Production Developer (T-SQL)

Role

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software
    applications and operating system. Design, develop, test, and maintain software
    solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Who we are looking for:

  • We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and
    experience SQL Databases. Backend Development with knowledge of C#.NET
    Framework will be an advantage.

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a SQL Software Development or Production Support
    role
  • Back-end database programming and design.
  • Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
  • Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in the following technologies
    o MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
    o C# (Advantageous)
    o JavaScript (Advantageous)
  • Knowledge and experience on web services development will be advantageous.
  • Ability to analyse existing code for change or optimisation to determine how the
    existing functionality can be changed or enhanced to meet the request.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

  • Assess current procedures or data; analyse requirements; and implement solutions
    into the existing software ecosystem.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications
    environments, and application software.
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Head of Operations, Chief of Client Relations,
    and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements, and development of the
    ecosystem.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between
    hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing including validation procedures.
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to
    upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
  • Research, analyse, and evaluate requirements for software applications and
    operating systems.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
    software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
  • Willingness to work a week standby every two months.

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Back-End
  • Database design and Development
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • Web Services Development
  • Data Modelin
  • Microsoft SQL database technology
  • Database Triggers
  • Database & Windows
  • Unit Testing
  • Agile
  • Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

