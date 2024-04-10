Strategic Business Analyst

Apr 10, 2024

Our client is a frontrunner in the FMCG industry, renowned for their exceptional products and commitment to innovation. As a global leader, they are seeking a Strategic Business Analyst to join their dynamic finance team and contribute to their legacy of excellence.

They are on the lookout for a Strategic Business Analyst who will assist with steering the support functions towards strategic success. This role is not just about crunching numbers; it’s about being a visionary partner, a guardian of assets, and a catalyst for informed decision-making.

Responsibilities:

  • Serve as a financial co-pilot, offering both solicited and unsolicited strategic advice to support functions.
  • Collaborate closely with fellow controllers and analysts to uphold the governance cycle, including strategic and annual plans.
  • Craft and convey streamlined reports, complete with KPIs, graphs, and insightful benchmarks, to provide a clear view of the company’s performance.
  • Facilitate the preparation of fund applications and conduct post-audit evaluations to ensure strategic objectives are met.
  • Keep a vigilant eye on cost developments and working capital, sounding the alarm on deviations and suggesting prompt corrective measures.
  • Uphold the integrity of financial records and information through regular controls and by promoting financial literacy across functions.
  • Proactively identify process gaps and lead the charge in designing and implementing robust solutions to enhance the control environment.

Requirements:

  • A university degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, or a related financial discipline.
  • A seasoned professional with 5 to 7 years of experience in Audit, Management Accounting, or Controlling, with a preference for backgrounds in Planning & Control. Experience in the FMCG sector is a plus.
  • An intellectually curious individual who thrives on uncovering facts without existing guidelines.
  • A results-oriented strategist with a passion for translating insights into actionable plans.
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills, capable of influencing decisions and gaining support.
  • A collaborative team player with excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Proficient in presenting analysis and insights in a compelling manner, tailored to the audience.
  • A continuous improvement advocate with a proactive mindset.
  • Advanced Excel capabilities and experience working with ERP systems.
  • Competence in developing business cases and models of varying complexity.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial analysis
  • Strategic Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

