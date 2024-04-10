Strategic Business Analyst

Our client is a frontrunner in the FMCG industry, renowned for their exceptional products and commitment to innovation. As a global leader, they are seeking a Strategic Business Analyst to join their dynamic finance team and contribute to their legacy of excellence.

They are on the lookout for a Strategic Business Analyst who will assist with steering the support functions towards strategic success. This role is not just about crunching numbers; it’s about being a visionary partner, a guardian of assets, and a catalyst for informed decision-making.

Responsibilities:

Serve as a financial co-pilot, offering both solicited and unsolicited strategic advice to support functions.

Collaborate closely with fellow controllers and analysts to uphold the governance cycle, including strategic and annual plans.

Craft and convey streamlined reports, complete with KPIs, graphs, and insightful benchmarks, to provide a clear view of the company’s performance.

Facilitate the preparation of fund applications and conduct post-audit evaluations to ensure strategic objectives are met.

Keep a vigilant eye on cost developments and working capital, sounding the alarm on deviations and suggesting prompt corrective measures.

Uphold the integrity of financial records and information through regular controls and by promoting financial literacy across functions.

Proactively identify process gaps and lead the charge in designing and implementing robust solutions to enhance the control environment.

Requirements:

A university degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, or a related financial discipline.

A seasoned professional with 5 to 7 years of experience in Audit, Management Accounting, or Controlling, with a preference for backgrounds in Planning & Control. Experience in the FMCG sector is a plus.

An intellectually curious individual who thrives on uncovering facts without existing guidelines.

A results-oriented strategist with a passion for translating insights into actionable plans.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, capable of influencing decisions and gaining support.

A collaborative team player with excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficient in presenting analysis and insights in a compelling manner, tailored to the audience.

A continuous improvement advocate with a proactive mindset.

Advanced Excel capabilities and experience working with ERP systems.

Competence in developing business cases and models of varying complexity.

Desired Skills:

Financial analysis

Strategic Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position