Strategic Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a frontrunner in the FMCG industry, renowned for their exceptional products and commitment to innovation. As a global leader, they are seeking a Strategic Business Analyst to join their dynamic finance team and contribute to their legacy of excellence.
They are on the lookout for a Strategic Business Analyst who will assist with steering the support functions towards strategic success. This role is not just about crunching numbers; it’s about being a visionary partner, a guardian of assets, and a catalyst for informed decision-making.
Responsibilities:
- Serve as a financial co-pilot, offering both solicited and unsolicited strategic advice to support functions.
- Collaborate closely with fellow controllers and analysts to uphold the governance cycle, including strategic and annual plans.
- Craft and convey streamlined reports, complete with KPIs, graphs, and insightful benchmarks, to provide a clear view of the company’s performance.
- Facilitate the preparation of fund applications and conduct post-audit evaluations to ensure strategic objectives are met.
- Keep a vigilant eye on cost developments and working capital, sounding the alarm on deviations and suggesting prompt corrective measures.
- Uphold the integrity of financial records and information through regular controls and by promoting financial literacy across functions.
- Proactively identify process gaps and lead the charge in designing and implementing robust solutions to enhance the control environment.
Requirements:
- A university degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, or a related financial discipline.
- A seasoned professional with 5 to 7 years of experience in Audit, Management Accounting, or Controlling, with a preference for backgrounds in Planning & Control. Experience in the FMCG sector is a plus.
- An intellectually curious individual who thrives on uncovering facts without existing guidelines.
- A results-oriented strategist with a passion for translating insights into actionable plans.
- Exceptional interpersonal skills, capable of influencing decisions and gaining support.
- A collaborative team player with excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Proficient in presenting analysis and insights in a compelling manner, tailored to the audience.
- A continuous improvement advocate with a proactive mindset.
- Advanced Excel capabilities and experience working with ERP systems.
- Competence in developing business cases and models of varying complexity.
