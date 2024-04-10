Systems Administrator and Sharepoint Specialist at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Brackenfell

Location: Western Cape

This position will be based in our Food Lovers Market Head Office in Brackenfell , Cape Town and will report directly to the

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

To ensure the effective and efficient operation of all financial systems in order to have accurate, valid and complete financial data.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Essential:

3 yrs. experience in a systems administration role.

Preferred:

Exposure in the retail industry and previous Financial Systems Administration experience with SAGE 300 is advantageous.

MS Teams/SharePoint & Power Automate experience is essential.

Exposure to IT service desk software is advantageous.

Basic SQL skills.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

Essential:

A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric

Preferred:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree) in Finance systems or Information systems.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Ensure user access and data integrity on all financial systems is maintained.

Execute relevant interfaces with financial system.

Assist users with systems queries and resolve system errors.

Ensure that administrative tasks on financial systems are intact.

Execute adhoc requirements relevant to financial systems.

Ensure system controls are followed for auditing purposes.

Maintain existing SharePoint/Power App processes and develop new processes according to business needs.

Keep up to date with any changes/updates on SharePoint/MS 365 and power platforms.

Project manage any new system requests and/or change requests.

PERSON SPEC:

KNOWLEDGE required:

Knowledge of GL account structures and systems.

Knowledge of Information systems and basic accounting.

Proficiency in the latest Microsoft packages (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook & MS Teams & MS apps) is essential.

Basic SQL/JSON skills.

SharePoint maintenance and development experience.

SKILLS required:

A strong systems orientation together with good numeracy skills, financial acumen, and the ability to apply financial principles to solve issues effectively.

High levels of drive and initiative and the ability to work to deadlines and deal effectively with numerous issues and priorities.

A structured work approach, be accurate and thorough with excellent attention to detail.

Good time management skills and the ability to cope with pressure.

Good communication skills and ability to cross functionally communicate with relevant parties.

Good understanding of MS 365 Power Automate platforms, SharePoint and Teams.

Desired Skills:

Time management

Communication

Numeracy

Systems

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

Medical insurance

Colleague discount

Learn more/Apply for this position