Systems Administrator and Sharepoint Specialist at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Brackenfell

Location: Western Cape
This position will be based in our Food Lovers Market Head Office in Brackenfell , Cape Town and will report directly to the
SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
To ensure the effective and efficient operation of all financial systems in order to have accurate, valid and complete financial data.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
Essential:
- 3 yrs. experience in a systems administration role.
Preferred:
- Exposure in the retail industry and previous Financial Systems Administration experience with SAGE 300 is advantageous.
- MS Teams/SharePoint & Power Automate experience is essential.
- Exposure to IT service desk software is advantageous.
- Basic SQL skills.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
Essential:
- A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric
Preferred:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree) in Finance systems or Information systems.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- Ensure user access and data integrity on all financial systems is maintained.
- Execute relevant interfaces with financial system.
- Assist users with systems queries and resolve system errors.
- Ensure that administrative tasks on financial systems are intact.
- Execute adhoc requirements relevant to financial systems.
- Ensure system controls are followed for auditing purposes.
- Maintain existing SharePoint/Power App processes and develop new processes according to business needs.
- Keep up to date with any changes/updates on SharePoint/MS 365 and power platforms.
- Project manage any new system requests and/or change requests.
PERSON SPEC:
KNOWLEDGE required:
- Knowledge of GL account structures and systems.
- Knowledge of Information systems and basic accounting.
- Proficiency in the latest Microsoft packages (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook & MS Teams & MS apps) is essential.
- Basic SQL/JSON skills.
- SharePoint maintenance and development experience.
SKILLS required:
- A strong systems orientation together with good numeracy skills, financial acumen, and the ability to apply financial principles to solve issues effectively.
- High levels of drive and initiative and the ability to work to deadlines and deal effectively with numerous issues and priorities.
- A structured work approach, be accurate and thorough with excellent attention to detail.
- Good time management skills and the ability to cope with pressure.
- Good communication skills and ability to cross functionally communicate with relevant parties.
- Good understanding of MS 365 Power Automate platforms, SharePoint and Teams.
Desired Skills:
- Time management
- Communication
- Numeracy
- Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident fund
- Medical insurance
- Colleague discount