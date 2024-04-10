Systems Administrator and Sharepoint Specialist at Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Apr 10, 2024

Location: Western Cape

This position will be based in our Food Lovers Market Head Office in Brackenfell , Cape Town and will report directly to the

SUMMARY OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

To ensure the effective and efficient operation of all financial systems in order to have accurate, valid and complete financial data.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Essential:

  • 3 yrs. experience in a systems administration role.

Preferred:

  • Exposure in the retail industry and previous Financial Systems Administration experience with SAGE 300 is advantageous.
  • MS Teams/SharePoint & Power Automate experience is essential.
  • Exposure to IT service desk software is advantageous.
  • Basic SQL skills.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

Essential:

  • A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric

Preferred:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree) in Finance systems or Information systems.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

  • Ensure user access and data integrity on all financial systems is maintained.
  • Execute relevant interfaces with financial system.
  • Assist users with systems queries and resolve system errors.
  • Ensure that administrative tasks on financial systems are intact.
  • Execute adhoc requirements relevant to financial systems.
  • Ensure system controls are followed for auditing purposes.
  • Maintain existing SharePoint/Power App processes and develop new processes according to business needs.
  • Keep up to date with any changes/updates on SharePoint/MS 365 and power platforms.
  • Project manage any new system requests and/or change requests.

PERSON SPEC:

KNOWLEDGE required:

  • Knowledge of GL account structures and systems.
  • Knowledge of Information systems and basic accounting.
  • Proficiency in the latest Microsoft packages (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook & MS Teams & MS apps) is essential.
  • Basic SQL/JSON skills.
  • SharePoint maintenance and development experience.

SKILLS required:

  • A strong systems orientation together with good numeracy skills, financial acumen, and the ability to apply financial principles to solve issues effectively.
  • High levels of drive and initiative and the ability to work to deadlines and deal effectively with numerous issues and priorities.
  • A structured work approach, be accurate and thorough with excellent attention to detail.
  • Good time management skills and the ability to cope with pressure.
  • Good communication skills and ability to cross functionally communicate with relevant parties.
  • Good understanding of MS 365 Power Automate platforms, SharePoint and Teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Time management
  • Communication
  • Numeracy
  • Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident fund
  • Medical insurance
  • Colleague discount

