Tim Sherwin joins Entersekt board

Accel-KKR, a technology-focused private equity firm, has announced the appointment of Tim Sherwin, former CEO and co-founder of Cardinal Commerce, to portfolio company Entersekt’s board of directors.

Financial authentication company Entersekt provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions.

The appointment follows Entersekt’s acquisition of Modirum 3D Secure solutions in December 2023. The company now secures over 2,5-billion transactions per year, with a solution spanning across digital, payment, and data channels of issuers, acquirers and merchants.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Entersekt board,” says Joe Porten, MD of Accel-KKR. “Entersekt is executing on an aggressive growth and expansion strategy, and Tim’s hands-on experience leading a highly successful company in the same fintech space as Entersekt will be tremendously valuable.”

Sherwin adds: “Coming directly from the payments space, I’ve seen the growth of financial fraud and know what financial institutions need to protect themselves and their customers. Entersekt’s solutions directly address those needs.

“I’ve been impressed with the company’s innovative technologies, strategic partners, and strong executive leadership, and look forward to helping Entersekt in its next phase of growth.”