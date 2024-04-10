VueJs & Web Developer at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

- You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many websites using Angular and [URL Removed]
- You must be profound in understanding integration between front end and backend structures.
- We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research web-based solutions and can work in a team or independent.
- Ample knowledge of web best practices of writing clean, efficient and maintainable code.
- Must be able to create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems and device types.
- Understanding of Angular application LifeCycles
- Familiarity with automated JavaScript automated testing
- Experience working in an agile environment.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
- Ability to manage time effectively and prioritize tasks.
- Strong work ethics and commitment to delivering high-quality work.
Desired Skills:
- 5 + years’ experience in Angular and Vue.js
- C#
- MySQL
- SQL 2008
- HTML5 above
- CSS3 above
- Bootstrap
- XML
- XHTML
- Typescript
- Node JS
- RxJs
- React JS and JavaScript
- Json and Web API
- GIT and SVN
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree