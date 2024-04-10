VueJs & Web Developer at M&M Consulting

Apr 10, 2024

  • You will be responsible for building, co-ordinating and managing many websites using Angular and [URL Removed]
  • You must be profound in understanding integration between front end and backend structures.
  • We are looking for someone with the ability to conceptualise and research web-based solutions and can work in a team or independent.
  • Ample knowledge of web best practices of writing clean, efficient and maintainable code.
  • Must be able to create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems and device types.
  • Understanding of Angular application LifeCycles
  • Familiarity with automated JavaScript automated testing
  • Experience working in an agile environment.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to manage time effectively and prioritize tasks.
  • Strong work ethics and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Desired Skills:

  • 5 + years’ experience in Angular and Vue.js
  • C#
  • MySQL
  • SQL 2008
  • HTML5 above
  • CSS3 above
  • Bootstrap
  • XML
  • XHTML
  • Typescript
  • Node JS
  • RxJs
  • React JS and JavaScript
  • Json and Web API
  • GIT and SVN

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

