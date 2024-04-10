Xiaomi launches iconic new Redmi smartphone

Xiaomi and Vodacom have launched the Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones in South Africa.

Pitched as a key foundation to a smart home and smart life, the new Redmi Note 13 devices offer great performance, quality and aesthetics – and are priced to beat competitors.

Indeed, users have the option of adding a Xiaomi smart home device to their Redmi Note 13 contract, with a choice of robot vacuum cleaner, smart camera, smart speaker, scooter or photo printer. These deals are available until 6 May.

Iris Cao, marketing manager of Xiaomi South Africa, points out that the Redmi Series is well known for delivering great quality at extremely competitive prices.

“The Redmi Nore 13 Series pushes the boundaries,” she says. “While other vendors were launching phones at prices young people couldn’t afford, Redmi has always offered great quality devices that anyone can afford.”

Top quality photography underpins the Redmi Note 13 Series’ appeal: Both the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boast a 200MP main camera plus an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Users can capture more of the action thanks to the Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 2X/4X zoom.

“You will understand why we say the Redmi nNore 13 Series is here to make every shot iconic,” says Cao.

Other features of the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro +5G include the following:

12Gb onboard RAM

512Gb storage

120HZ FHD+ AMOLED – curved on the Redmi Note 13 Pro +5G

A 5 000 MAh battery.

The Redmi Note Pro comes with a 67W turbo charger, which charges up to 100% in 25 minutes, while the Redmi Note Pro+ 5G has a 120W HyperCharger, which charges in just 19 minutes.

The entry-level Redmi Note 13 includes features like an in-screen fingerprint reader, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, ultra-thin bezels on that screen, a triple camera array of 108MP+8MP+2MP shooters and a 16MP selfie cam.

It also boasts a 5 000 mAh battery and a fast charging option with a 33W charger in the box.

All three Redmi Note 13 Series devices are available in South Africa in Midnight Black colour. The Redmi Note 13 can also be had in Ice Blue, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro available in Forest Green and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in Moonlight White.

All the Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones are available on contract from Vodacom.