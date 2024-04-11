Agile Project Manager – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Agile Project Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple diverse groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.

Manage project budget within project scope.

Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

Ensure management of scope including coverage of client requirements and based on estimations.

Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule.

Meet requirements by providing advice to clients on the most appropriate Project management approach, Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles and define the level of participation in project, map their communication needs and manage stakeholder engagement strategies through the project plan.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 – 8 years working experience in project environment of which 5 years in a Project Manager role

SAFe certification and experience essential

Project management experience required

Agile project management experience required

Scrum Master certification and experience required

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Agile

SAFe

Scrum

project management

