Andre Russell joins AFSUG board

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) has announced the appointment of Andre Russell, currently director: S/4HANA RISE Centre of Excellence at SAP Africa, as the newest addition to its board of directors, representing SAP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andre Russell to the AFSUG Board of Directors,” says Duke Mathebula, chairman of AFSUG. “Andre has previously collaborated with AFSUG and is an advocate for the work of the User Group Community. His addition to the board will be invaluable.

“We express our sincere gratitude to SAP Africa, especially SAP MD Kholiwe Makhohliso, for the continued sustained collaboration with our user group. Their commitment ensures strong SAP representation on our board, fostering effective collaboration.”

Russell says: “At the core of my professional ethos is a dedication to empowering organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape. I am honoured to join the AFSUG Board as the SAP Representative and look forward to collaborating with industry peers to shape the future of SAP user engagement across Africa.”