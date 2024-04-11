Business Intelligence & Reporting Engineer

Join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization in the heart of Centurion, Pretoria, operating within the vibrant financial sector. Our client is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions, dedicated to delivering excellence in service and driving sustainable growth in the industry. As part of our commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market, we are seeking a talented and motivated individual to join our team as a Business Intelligence & Reporting Engineer.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.

Proven experience in data analysis, data modeling, and visualization techniques.

Strong proficiency in SQL is a must and proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Python, R) for data manipulation and analysis is preferred.

Experience with Power BI, or similar data visualization tools.

Solid understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools.

Experience with testing data reporting, and BI applications is preferred.

Desired Skills:

bi

python

business intelligence

sql

