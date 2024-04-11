Join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization in the heart of Centurion, Pretoria, operating within the vibrant financial sector. Our client is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions, dedicated to delivering excellence in service and driving sustainable growth in the industry. As part of our commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market, we are seeking a talented and motivated individual to join our team as a Business Intelligence & Reporting Engineer.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.
- Proven experience in data analysis, data modeling, and visualization techniques.
- Strong proficiency in SQL is a must and proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Python, R) for data manipulation and analysis is preferred.
- Experience with Power BI, or similar data visualization tools.
- Solid understanding of software testing methodologies, techniques, and tools.
- Experience with testing data reporting, and BI applications is preferred.
Desired Skills:
