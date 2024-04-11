Data Scientist / BI Developer / Data Analyst
Job Purpose:
Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System
Reporting to assist in various projects
Qualifications and or Experience required:
- Python
- R (programming language)
- MS SQL
- NoSQL
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems
- BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)
- Data warehouse design
- Azure cloud computing – added advantage
- Azure data lake and database
- Azure analysis and integration services
- Microsoft 365 suite
Beneficial:
- Microsoft Power Automate
- Microsoft Forms
- Microsoft Dataverse
- Working knowledge of other BI technologies
- Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)
Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:
? Project management skills
? Good communication skills
? Analytical skills (Information processing)
? Interpersonal skills
? Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
? Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases
? Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion
? Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
? Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
? Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
? Ability to update and draft technical Documents – SOP
? Pay attention to detail
? Monitoring
? Record keeping and documentation
? Planned change control knowledge
? Ability to work in a team
? Ability to work under pressure
? Deadline orientated
? Apply company ISO policies relating to data / reporting and confidentiality
? Self-starter
? Intrinsic motivation
? Ability to work on their own without constant supervision
? Driven
? Teachable
? Open to feedback and to constructive criticism
? Confident in their area of knowledge
? Ability to make decisions
? Adapts well to change
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Stable, national company in the automotive part retail industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund