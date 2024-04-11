Data Scientist

Apr 11, 2024

Data Scientist / BI Developer / Data Analyst

Job Purpose:
Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System
Reporting to assist in various projects

Qualifications and or Experience required:

  • Python
  • R (programming language)
  • MS SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Diploma / Degree in Information Systems
  • BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)
  • Data warehouse design
  • Azure cloud computing – added advantage
  • Azure data lake and database
  • Azure analysis and integration services
  • Microsoft 365 suite

Beneficial:

  • Microsoft Power Automate
  • Microsoft Forms
  • Microsoft Dataverse
  • Working knowledge of other BI technologies
  • Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

? Project management skills
? Good communication skills
? Analytical skills (Information processing)
? Interpersonal skills
? Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
? Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases
? Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion
? Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
? Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
? Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
? Ability to update and draft technical Documents – SOP
? Pay attention to detail
? Monitoring
? Record keeping and documentation
? Planned change control knowledge
? Ability to work in a team
? Ability to work under pressure
? Deadline orientated
? Apply company ISO policies relating to data / reporting and confidentiality
? Self-starter
? Intrinsic motivation
? Ability to work on their own without constant supervision
? Driven
? Teachable
? Open to feedback and to constructive criticism
? Confident in their area of knowledge
? Ability to make decisions
? Adapts well to change

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Stable, national company in the automotive part retail industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

