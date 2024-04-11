Data Scientist – Gauteng Centurion

Data Scientist / BI Developer / Data Analyst

Job Purpose:

Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System

Reporting to assist in various projects

Qualifications and or Experience required:

Python

R (programming language)

MS SQL

NoSQL

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems

BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)

Data warehouse design

Azure cloud computing – added advantage

Azure data lake and database

Azure analysis and integration services

Microsoft 365 suite

Beneficial:

Microsoft Power Automate

Microsoft Forms

Microsoft Dataverse

Working knowledge of other BI technologies

Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

? Project management skills

? Good communication skills

? Analytical skills (Information processing)

? Interpersonal skills

? Good understanding of IT Infrastructure

? Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases

? Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion

? Excellent written, communication and presentation skills

? Excellent organizational and follow-up skills

? Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)

? Ability to update and draft technical Documents – SOP

? Pay attention to detail

? Monitoring

? Record keeping and documentation

? Planned change control knowledge

? Ability to work in a team

? Ability to work under pressure

? Deadline orientated

? Apply company ISO policies relating to data / reporting and confidentiality

? Self-starter

? Intrinsic motivation

? Ability to work on their own without constant supervision

? Driven

? Teachable

? Open to feedback and to constructive criticism

? Confident in their area of knowledge

? Ability to make decisions

? Adapts well to change

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Stable, national company in the automotive part retail industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position