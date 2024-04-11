Developer – C# (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

With a global client base, this client holds a firm belief that their work goes beyond financial gains and numbers, recognising the impact of their actions on the lives and futures of those they serve. Our client has enjoyed phenomenal success and growth within the asset management sector

What you will be doing:



Collaborate closely with financial analysts to develop and enhance software features.

Contribute to the creation of cloud-based systems and their seamless integration.

Enhance reporting software features and gather user feedback for continuous improvement.

Ensure coding excellence and best practices through thorough code reviews.

Resolve user support requests promptly to maintain system performance.

Understand the business impact of technical contributions and prioritise accordingly.

Take ownership of system development, ensuring technical excellence and reliability.

Meet project deadlines while maintaining a focus on quality through testing and iteration.

What you need:

Tertiary qualification would be beneficial

The role is open to dynamic grads without work experience to developers that have 2 to 3 years experience.

Any experience or exposure to the following would be a huge plus: C#, Python and Angular

Knowledge of JavaScript, JQuery, PowerBI, Apache Airflow, Web API, Bootstrap, TDD, BDD, and Azure pipelines is advantageous.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Passionate about coding and technology.

Have an analytical mindset and be self-motivated.

Ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.

Interest in exploring new technologies and attention to detail.

Job ID:

J104490

