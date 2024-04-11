Functional Specialist at DAV

Our client based in Midrand, Gauteng is seeking a Senior Functional Specialist to provide in-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Dynamics D365 application and serve as an SME by evaluating the customers’ requirements, business processes, and current issues to develop models and provide effective solutions.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The incumbent will work closely with key stakeholders to understand the business requirements and technical environment to achieve optimal solutions.

Responsible for process analysis, gathering business requirements, conducting impact analysis, and leading solution implementations.

Basic understanding of the Human Resources functions and processes

Thorough understanding of the advanced Warehouse management functions

Understanding of Agile and/or Microsoft SureStep implementation methodology

General knowledge of operating systems and networking infrastructures

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Tertiary qualification

Experience or exposure in the Manufacturing industry (Or similar)

Skills & Experience:

Strong proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, or similar platforms.

Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Certifications as needed from time to time.

Supporting business through all phases of the implementation process

Experience in data management (preparation, mapping & conversion)

Exposure to Payroll integration

Experience with change management (IT software implementation projects)

Desired Skills:

Powerbi

Dynamics AX

D365

Microsoft

Learn more/Apply for this position