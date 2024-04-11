How technology can make or break businesses

In an era of unprecedented uncertainty, the headwinds facing businesses are stronger than ever and they find themselves navigating a complex landscape where economic shifts and geopolitical challenges loom large on the horizon.

In such turbulent times, the key question is not whether change will occur but, rather, how effectively leaders can prepare for and adapt to it.

BDO Digital has released its Techtonic States study which envisions four distinct scenarios for the future – each shaped by the interplay of various factors. At the heart of every scenario lies one common denominator: technology.

The transformative power of technology emerges as the driving force behind resilience and innovation across all scenarios. Whether it’s mitigating risks or capitalising on emerging opportunities, advanced digital solutions hold the key to success in the years to come.

As leaders brace themselves for the challenges ahead the message is clear – the ability to harness technology effectively will determine whether businesses thrive or falter.

According to the findings of the Techtonic States study, a massive 84% of business leaders believe that accelerating technological innovation is essential for survival. Incremental gains are no longer sufficient; organisations must embrace data-driven change to remain viable in an increasingly competitive landscape. From AI adoption to leveraging data analytics, businesses are doubling down on digital transformation as a means to gain a competitive edge.

However, amidst the promise of technological advancement, the looming threat of cyberrisk persists. Across all scenarios outlined in the study, the spectre of cyberattacks – including cyberfraud, espionage, and ransomware attacks – casts a shadow over business operations. In fact, cybersecurity is seen as the third most impactful risk to businesses over the next three years after the cost of capital and economic downturn.

Despite this awareness, however, the research reveals a concerning gap in cybersecurity preparedness – particularly among high-growth businesses. With cyberthreats evolving in sophistication, organisations must prioritise investment in both innovation and protection to safeguard their future.

Yet technology alone is not enough to guarantee success.

As the study highlights, organisational culture plays a pivotal role in realising the full potential of technology. A receptive culture, aligned corporate goals, and a skilled workforce are essential ingredients for driving meaningful transformation. Unfortunately, many leaders express concerns about their organisation’s ability to fully leverage the benefits of technology due to a lack of implementation strategy and change management prioritisation.

In an environment characterised by rapid change, agility and adaptability are more critical now than ever. Leaders must cultivate a culture of experimentation and openness to external expertise to stay ahead of the curve. Strategic partnerships also emerge as a crucial factor with the majority of leaders emphasising the importance of choosing innovation partners carefully for competitive advantage.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era defined by technological disruption, the path forward is fraught with challenges and opportunities.

The Techtonic States study serves as a wake-up call for businesses to embrace the spirit of preparedness, adaptability, and innovation. By leveraging technology effectively, fostering a culture of resilience, and forging strategic alliances organisations can navigate the uncertainties of the future with confidence.