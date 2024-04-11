Intermediate – Senior BI Developer (JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a pivotal role in driving data-driven decision-making within the organisation of a dynamic Tech Company in Joburg seeking your analytical expertise to be its next Intermediate – Senior BI Developer. You will be responsible for gathering, analysing, and interpreting complex data sets to provide actionable insights that will inform strategic business decisions and optimise organisational performance. The successful incumbent must preferably have a Master’s Degree or Bachelor’s in Business Administration/Statistics/Mathematics/Computer Science, or a related field and be Certified in Agile practices with the ability to implement and illustrate Agile methodologies. You will also need proven experience in BI, Data Analysis, or a related role – Product Owner/Scrum Master experience preferred. You also require skills in SQL for data extraction and manipulation, Tableau and Power BI or similar.

DUTIES:

Data Collection and Analysis –

Gather and consolidate data from various sources, including databases, spreadsheets, and external sources.

Utilise advanced analytical techniques to interpret large datasets and identify trends, patterns, and correlations.

Conduct thorough data validation and quality assurance procedures to ensure accuracy and reliability of insights.

Analyse data and push findings to relevant stakeholders.

Reporting and Visualisation –

Develop comprehensive reports and dashboards to visualise key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics relevant to business objectives.

Utilise Business Intelligence tools (such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar) to create interactive data visualisations that facilitate understanding and decision-making.

Customise reports and dashboards to meet the specific needs of different stakeholders within the organisation.

Present findings to technical as well as a non-technical audience.

Strategic Insights and Recommendations –

Translate data insights into actionable recommendations that drive business strategy and performance improvements.

Develop creative solutions and ideas to solve a business problem or requirement.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for optimisation and innovation based on data-driven insights.

Proactively monitor market trends and industry benchmarks to inform strategic decision-making and competitive positioning.

Perform regular investigations and reporting on the results and trends as well as make recommendations.

Provide effective and timely feedback to operational management regarding issues and opportunities, as well as providing suggestions on how to effectively address them.

Performance Tracking and Forecasting –

Develop and maintain performance tracking systems to monitor key business metrics and track progress towards goals.

Conduct forecasting and predictive analysis to anticipate future trends and opportunities, enabling proactive decision-making and risk mitigation.

Continuous Improvement and Innovation –

Stay abreast of advancements in business intelligence tools, technologies, and methodologies, and recommend enhancements to existing processes.

Actively contribute to the development and implementation of best practices for data management, analysis, and reporting.

Campaign design and creation –

Design and build campaigns or projects that are geared towards achieving stakeholders desired outcomes. These outcomes will vary from project to project.

Utilise these designs and builds to obtain data that will assist in driving decision making and strategy creation against key metrics.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field. Master’s Degree preferred.

Certified in Agile practices with the ability to implement and illustrate Agile methodologies. Product Owner or Scrum Master experience preferred.

Proven experience in Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, or a related role.

Proficiency in SQL for data extraction and manipulation.

Experience with data visualisation tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Process oriented.

Good interpersonal skills.

Adaptability.

Self-starter.

Excellent teamwork skills.

Ability to influence cross-functional teams.

Highly numerate.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Problem solving ability.

Detail-oriented with a commitment to accuracy and data integrity.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

