IT Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is a dynamic and ambitious family owned and run export trading business based in Durban. They have been in existence for the last 50 years with a third generation in place. We specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world. We have subsidiary businesses in both the Seychelles and Mauritius.

We are looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join their team! If you’re a skilled professional with expertise in defining project requirements aligned with both business and enterprise technical needs, we want you on board. Your role will involve designing and recommending innovative Agile solutions that deliver value to stakeholders, while ensuring operational effectiveness and excellence. If you’re ready to make an impact on a global scale, apply now!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop project scope and define boundaries, process flows, and create mock-up & user interfaces.

Create requirements in the form of user stories with appropriate acceptance criteria.

Define functional requirements and document user case narratives.

Document and manage change requirements of low/medium risk and supporting specifications.

Define and manage documentation best practice and storage for business continuity and visibility.

Conduct pre-session research to understand Business Case motivating factors, Business Objectives and Stakeholder Goals, monitoring requests against strategy.

Lead Design-Thinking and White-Boarding sessions with project stakeholders to develop detailed customer journeys and prototypes through Problem Definition.

Research & Requirements Gathering, Ideation and Prototype Designs, and perform evaluation of solution options.

Analyse the customer’s needs and find solutions to address them – defining what success looks like.

Collaborate with the technology team to assess vendors regarding business requirements.

Where required identify innovative technology solutions that address key business challenges and present fit for purpose solutions.

Work closely with internal stakeholders to ensure successful implementation, adoption, training, and monitoring of proposed solutions.

Champion customer experience and integrate the needs of related projects as well as the needs of several different stakeholders to produce an overall solution.

Lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT) processes.

Ensure that all acceptance criteria are met in the designed and developed product.

Negotiate and resolve any potential conflicts, issues, and change requirements of low/medium risk to ensure the alignment of solutions and scope to business needs.

Act as a liaison between the development team and business units to understand and document business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Facilitate knowledge transfer within the team, mitigating the risk of knowledge concentration.

Work closely with the team leads to prioritize and refine the product backlog and sprint planning.

Improve the help available to users on the web app via interactive guides, tooltips, and feedback tools. This includes analyzing user interactions to identify areas where additional guidance is needed and updating help content to ensure it remains relevant and useful.

Assist in the development of content that can be used in the training and upskilling of users with regards to various platform and system related implementations across the business. This includes gathering feedback for continuous improvement.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or related field, a background in Software Development is highly advantageous.

At least 3-5 years’ experience in a business analyst role within a technology or software development environment.

Strong understanding of software development processes

Experience in Agile methodologies is essential.

Highly Proficient in the use of Trello to scope and track tasks.

Familiarity with AngularJS/Angular, C# ASP.NET Web API, EF, and SQL Server databases preferable.

Experience with user engagement and support tools like Product Fruits, demonstrating an ability to enhance user experience through effective on-app guidance will be highly advantageous.

Characteristics:

Excellent communication (written and verbal) skills.

Analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Strong presentation and facilitation skills.

Demonstrated capability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholder groups and build cross-functional relationships.

Excellent documentation, analytical, problem solving & decision-making skills.

Highly effective interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and sustain pressure during key periods within projects.

Excellent planning organisational and time management skills.

Team player and ability to self-motivate and be proactive.

Salary will be market related and based on current experience.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analyst

IT Business Analyst

BA

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Income Protection

Gap Cover

13th Cheque

