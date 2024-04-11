Jaco Lintvelt is new MD of Incubeta Africa

Incubeta has announced the appointment of Jaco Lintvelt as the new MD of Incubeta Africa.

Lintvelt spent almost three years at Google as a senior sales consultant in financial services. Prior to this, he held roles at Dentsu SSA for six years, serving as the MD for Dentsu Data Labs Sub Saharan Africa and as MD of iProspect. He also worked at DQ&A (now part of Incubeta) from 2012 to 2014 as head of digital sales.

“It’s an honour to re-join Incubeta, a team consistently recognised by the industry for both its innovation and ability to impact its clients’ performance. Incubeta’s growth has mirrored my own passion: partnering with clients to ignite their success. Today’s market demands a potent blend of strategic brilliance with media and data as well as flawless execution – a balance Incubeta consistently achieves and what I will be working with the team to build on in the coming months and years,” Lintvelt says.

Sally Laycock, CEO of Incubeta EMEA, comments: “We are delighted to have someone of Jaco’s calibre join our team. We have no doubt that his rich industry insight will benefit our African clients and his previous leadership experience perfectly positions him to nurture and grow a vibrant and talented group of industry specialists at our African operations. We are looking forward to working with Jaco as part of our global leadership team.”