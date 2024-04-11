JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high-quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

3 years’ development experience

Experience working in an agile environment

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational databases

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like:

Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

Java 8

Databases (PostgreSQL)

Jira

Confluence

GitHub

Springboot

Maven

Junit

Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

