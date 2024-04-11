Junior Software Developer

Our client is a dynamic and ambitious family owned and run export trading business based in Durban. They have been in existence for the last 50 years with a third generation in place. We specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world. They have subsidiary businesses in both the Seychelles and Mauritius.

As a Graduate Software Engineer in our team, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, develop cutting-edge software solutions, and contribute to the success of our company.

This role offers hands-on experience, mentorship from experienced professionals, and opportunities for growth and advancement in the field of software engineering. Join us and embark on an exciting journey to build the future of technology!

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in the development and maintenance of the web application using Angular (moving from AngularJS) and C# ASP.NET Web API.

Collaborate with more senior developers and participate in code reviews to learn best practices and coding standards.

Contribute to the enhancement of the application based on user feedback and business requirements.

Participate in daily stand-ups, and retrospective meetings.

Document code consistently and adhere to the development workflow.

Study information needs, confer with users, and analyse systems flow, data usage, work processes and service issues.

Investigate problem areas and propose solutions.

Follow the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to ensure the timely and quality delivery of software solutions.

Voice opinions and bring new ideas to the tech space, demonstrating passion and innovation.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (new graduates welcome).

Knowledge of AngularJS/Angular, C# ASP.NET, EF, and SQL Server databases.

Understanding of Agile development methodologies.

Characteristics:

Strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn.

Good communication skills and the ability to work well in a team environment

Excellent project discipline and attention to detail.

Driven to solve problems using code and eager to learn new technologies quickly.

Analytical mindset with a passion for discovering and fixing programming bugs.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and collaborate with colleagues.

Adaptable and resilient.

Ability to work under pressure when required.

Salary will be market related and based on current experience.

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

AngularJS

SQL Server

Agile

Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Income Protection

Gap Cover

13th Cheque

