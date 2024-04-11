Project Manager (Electrical Construction)

Apr 11, 2024

Our client, a leading cable manufacturer in Southern Africa, specializing in electrical cables for power transmission, distribution, and generation, is seeking a dynamic Project Manager with extensive experience in Electrical Construction. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing various electrical construction projects from inception to project close-out.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Oversee projects including overhead cabling, sub-stations, industrial electrical installations, solar projects, underground fiber and cables, and specialized cabling projects.
  • Manage multiple large-scale, complex, or significant engineering projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and in compliance with Safety, Health, Environmental, and Quality Standards.
  • Lead project risk management and oversee suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors involved in project execution.
  • Maintain contractual, legal, and commercial conditions of contracts and manage contracts according to NEC, GCC, JBCC, FIDIC standards.
  • Develop and manage project schedules, monitor project performance indicators, and ensure effective management of project resources.
  • Cultivate and maintain relationships with stakeholders and ensure customer requirements and expectations are met.

Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering or Project/Construction Management.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in engineering projects, with at least 3 years as a Project Manager in Electrical Construction projects.
  • Knowledge of technical and commercial aspects of Electrical Construction projects, including cabling, substations, overhead lines, and renewable energy.
  • Project Management qualification and registration with a professional body will be advantageous.

If you have a passion for project management and a background in Electrical Construction, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Desired Skills:

  • Construction
  • Electrical
  • Special Projects

About The Employer:

Cable manufacturer in Southern Africa; specializing in electrical cables for application in power transmission, distribution and generation

Learn more/Apply for this position