Project Manager (Electrical Construction)

Our client, a leading cable manufacturer in Southern Africa, specializing in electrical cables for power transmission, distribution, and generation, is seeking a dynamic Project Manager with extensive experience in Electrical Construction. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing various electrical construction projects from inception to project close-out.
Key Responsibilities:
- Oversee projects including overhead cabling, sub-stations, industrial electrical installations, solar projects, underground fiber and cables, and specialized cabling projects.
- Manage multiple large-scale, complex, or significant engineering projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and in compliance with Safety, Health, Environmental, and Quality Standards.
- Lead project risk management and oversee suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors involved in project execution.
- Maintain contractual, legal, and commercial conditions of contracts and manage contracts according to NEC, GCC, JBCC, FIDIC standards.
- Develop and manage project schedules, monitor project performance indicators, and ensure effective management of project resources.
- Cultivate and maintain relationships with stakeholders and ensure customer requirements and expectations are met.
Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering or Project/Construction Management.
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience in engineering projects, with at least 3 years as a Project Manager in Electrical Construction projects.
- Knowledge of technical and commercial aspects of Electrical Construction projects, including cabling, substations, overhead lines, and renewable energy.
- Project Management qualification and registration with a professional body will be advantageous.
If you have a passion for project management and a background in Electrical Construction, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Construction
- Electrical
- Special Projects
About The Employer:
Cable manufacturer in Southern Africa; specializing in electrical cables for application in power transmission, distribution and generation