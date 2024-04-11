Software Developer

Our client is a dynamic and ambitious family owned and run export trading business based in Durban. We have been in existence for the last 50 years with a third generation in place. They specialize in the export of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, meat, wines and building materials to over 45 countries throughout the world. They have subsidiary businesses in both the Seychelles and Mauritius.

Join their team as an Intermediate Software Engineer where you’ll enjoy collaborating within a dynamic working environment. In this role, you will be developing software solutions within various sections of a system, showcasing your expertise in designing modules and troubleshooting issues. If you’re ready to make an impact and contribute to innovative solutions, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and enhance the web application with a focus on performance, scalability, and security.

Lead the migration efforts from AngularJS to Angular, ensuring a smooth transition.

Provide mentorship to junior developers and assist in their technical growth.

Work closely with the Business Analyst to understand and implement technical requirements.

Enhance existing application functionality and features.

Support existing applications and develop new functionality and components.

Refactor and improve code for maintainability and adaptability.

Work effectively in a team environment following development processes and standards.

Evaluate and enhance application performance.

Create technical and user documentation.

Perform root cause analysis on bugs and fix integrated system issues.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate work done by other developers including debugging and making changes to test data.

Participate in all phases of the project lifecycle.

Continuously strive to make improvements to the existing products and/or systems and services.

Complete assigned development tasks to agreed level of quality and by the required deadline.

Code Coverage provided on the code developed.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field with 5-7 years of relevant experience.

Proficiency in AngularJS/Angular, C# ASP.NET Web API, EF7, and SQL Server ’22 databases essential.

Strong understanding of software development principles and Agile methodologies.

Experience in leading projects or key technical initiatives is highly advantageous.

Characteristics:

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.

High numerical reasoning and logic ability with good problem-solving skills.

Be willing to adapt to significant changes in either technology or environment.

Be curious, creative & explore opportunities.

Demonstrated capability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholder groups.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and sustain pressure during key periods within projects.

Excellent planning, organisational and time management skills.

Commitment to team success and positive team dynamics.

Salary will be market related and based on current experience.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Angular

AngularJS

C#

SQL Server

Agile

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Income Protection

Gap Cover

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position