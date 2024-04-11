Web Developer

Cape Town – Southern Suburbs – Full Stack Web Developer (Python Django)

This exciting, new vacancy has been created within our client’s IT Development team. In this role you will be responsible for the development of web applications, using Django Web Framework. The role includes assisting the team to replace systems whilst also building new applications. Ideally suited to applicants with at least 3 years’ experience in full-stack web application development 1 year of which should be using Python.

Your key responsibilities will be:

To write clean, reliable and testable application code based off specifications Implement best practices with regards to code style and maintainability.

Supplement feature development with unit and integration tests.

Troubleshoot, debug and improve existing software where required.

Participate in code review of merge requests from other developers.

Maintain technical documentation on functionality and code written.

Requirements for your application to be considered are as follows:

At least 3 years’ experience in full-stack web application development.

Experience working with SQL databases and large amounts of data.

Experience in working on commercial, production applications.

Proficiency in the following : Python (minimum of 1 years’ experience) and Django in particular.

Experience with JavaScript as a frontend language.

HTML & CSS

If you have all of the above as well as the ability to work independently, we are looking forward to receiving your application.

This role will be office based throughout the on-boarding and training period and, thereafter, will be hybrid in nature.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

Python

Django

Javascript

SQL

CSS

HTML

