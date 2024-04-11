Westcon-Comstor brings Juniper’s AI-native networking platform to SA

Westcon-Comstor, through its strategic partnership with Juniper Networks, is now able to fast-track a customer’s journey with Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform.

“Juniper Networks is pushing the envelope in secure, AI-driven networking and has once again set the benchmark with its AI-Native Networking Platform launch,” says Cleshenton Britton, Juniper channel manager at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “What distinguishes Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is its holistic approach, integrating campus, branch, and data centre networking solutions through a unified AI engine and the Virtual Network Assistant (Marvis).

“This comprehensive application of AI for IT Operations (AIOps) across the network spectrum facilitates deep insights, automated problem resolution, and consistent network assurance, thereby shifting the IT teams’ focus from basic connectivity maintenance to advancing superior and secure end-user experiences,” adds Britton.

The platform is able to provide up to an 85% reduction in operational expenditures compared to traditional network solutions, alongside a dramatic decrease in network trouble tickets, IT onsite visits, and network incident resolution times by up to 90%, 85%, and 50% respectively.

At the heart of the AI-Native Networking Platform are newly-introduced products and enhancements, such as Marvis Minis and the Marvis VNA for the Data Centre, offering predictive problem-solving, automated troubleshooting, and in-depth network insights.