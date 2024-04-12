Agile Master (Advanced) 1437 TT

Tracking and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

Track metrics to measure team performance and ensure that continuous improvement is enabled.

Champion delivery success throughout the team and champion the early delivery of incremental benefits.

Active participation and coordination in agile ceremonies.

Establish status of current tasks being worked on.

Implement Scrum and its events according to the scrum guide.

Coach feature team on scrum principles and values.

Assist with impediment resolution.

Foster and increase team morale.

Protect the team from interruptions and disruptions.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in multiple feature teams.

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

Scrum Master certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Deep understanding and knowledge of Scrum and Agile with practical Scrum / Agile Master experience in multiple software development feature teams.

Practical experience with the ATC tool chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.)

DevOps and BizDevOps understanding.

Ability to be a servant leader for a technical development team using agile methodologies.

Knowledge of reporting techniques and well-documented patterns and techniques (burndown techniques, retrospective techniques).

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM)

Transition Management

Requirements Engineering

Basic technical understanding Splunk, Cribbl, AWS, Azure

Above-board work ethics and a high level of ownership

Good and effective communication

Consistency & Punctuality

Ability to motivate and coach a team

Desired Skills:

Scrum and Agile

ATC tool chain

DevOps and BizDevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position