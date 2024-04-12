Backend Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Backend Developer to join their team. You will be

working with their senior developers to develop and maintain high-quality APIs for their web and mobile applications.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain efficient and scalable server-side applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability

Implement and maintain security and data protection measures

Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other developers

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as a Backend Developer or similar role

Strong proficiency in Node.js

Experience with backend frameworks such as [URL Removed] of database technologies like MySQL or MongoDB

Understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture

Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc)

Experience with DevOps skills like Docker and AWS (preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure)

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Benefits:

Salary: R600K/yr – R960k/yr, negotiable

Desired Skills:

