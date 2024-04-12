Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Backend Developer to join their team. You will be
working with their senior developers to develop and maintain high-quality APIs for their web and mobile applications.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain efficient and scalable server-side applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and translate them into technical specifications
- Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability
- Implement and maintain security and data protection measures
- Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other developers
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers.
Requirements:
- Proven work experience as a Backend Developer or similar role
- Strong proficiency in Node.js
- Experience with backend frameworks such as [URL Removed] of database technologies like MySQL or MongoDB
- Understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture
- Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc)
- Experience with DevOps skills like Docker and AWS (preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure)
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
Benefits:
- Salary: R600K/yr – R960k/yr, negotiable
Desired Skills:
- Backend Developer
