Backend Developer (C# or Java)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge company that leverages the latest technologies to construct high-performance, state-of-the-art services is seeking an exceptional Backend Developer to join an outstanding team. As they strive to strengthen and expand their presence in international markets, they invite individuals to contribute to various aspects of their work. Although this role is that of an individual contributor, you will actively participate in refining their existing architecture, collaborating with teams to enhance operations, and implementing new features and functionalities. They require candidates with 2 to 5+ years of experience at the intermediate level, holding a degree in computer science (preferably with honours or a strong bachelor’s background), and possessing strong proficiency in C#.

DUTIES:

Designing and implementing systems

Optimizing systems for high throughput

Write both functional and technical specifications

Manage version control

Manage the build server

Writing and maintaining unit tests

REQUIREMENTS:

2 – 5+ years of experience (Intermediate)

Degree in computer science (ideal honours/strong bachelors)

Strong C#

TSQL

Multi-threaded environments

Someone who has an interest in software development and looking for international exposure, but a passion for getting things done.

COMMENTS:

