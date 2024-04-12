Business Intelligence Analyst

Apr 12, 2024

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment? This is the role for you !

Hybrid working Model in Sandton

Skills needed :

  • Diploma in IT or Computer Science BSc preferable
  • 5+ years experience
  • Must have Qliksense or Qlikview experience
  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • Must have ERP experience
  • Must be South African Citizen
  • Must be Covid Vaccinated or be willing to be

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Qliksense
  • Qlikview

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension and 2 bonuses

