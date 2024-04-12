Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment? This is the role for you !

Hybrid working Model in Sandton



Skills needed :

Diploma in IT or Computer Science BSc preferable

5+ years experience

Must have Qliksense or Qlikview experience

SQL

SSIS

Must have ERP experience

Must be South African Citizen

Must be Covid Vaccinated or be willing to be

Desired Skills:

SQL

Qliksense

Qlikview

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension and 2 bonuses

