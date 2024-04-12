Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Would you like to work for a leading African Integrated Workplace Management Solutions Provider, that strives on dedication to development and equal opportunity employment? This is the role for you !
Hybrid working Model in Sandton
Skills needed :
- Diploma in IT or Computer Science BSc preferable
- 5+ years experience
- Must have Qliksense or Qlikview experience
- SQL
- SSIS
- Must have ERP experience
- Must be South African Citizen
- Must be Covid Vaccinated or be willing to be
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension and 2 bonuses