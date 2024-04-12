Contract – SAP PP Consultant (3-months renewable) at Athenium

Client: International Manufacturing Group KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Position: Contract
SAP PP Consultant (Production Planning)
Pay rate: R700 – R900 per hour
Start date: ASAP
Duration: 3-months contract (renewable)
Location: Durban (open to remote work)
Our client, an international heavy manufacturing group requires the services of an experienced SAP PP Consultant on a contract basis.
The role would mainly be a support function within a heavily customized ECC environment assisting during a complicated disposal/acquisition phase within the business.
Individuals with strong ABAP skills would be preferred.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PP
- SAP Certified
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Manufacturing Group KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa