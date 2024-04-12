Contract – SAP PP Consultant (3-months renewable) at Athenium

Client: International Manufacturing Group KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Position: Contract

SAP PP Consultant (Production Planning)

Pay rate: R700 – R900 per hour

Start date: ASAP

Duration: 3-months contract (renewable)

Location: Durban (open to remote work)

Our client, an international heavy manufacturing group requires the services of an experienced SAP PP Consultant on a contract basis.

The role would mainly be a support function within a heavily customized ECC environment assisting during a complicated disposal/acquisition phase within the business.

Individuals with strong ABAP skills would be preferred.

Desired Skills:

SAP PP

SAP Certified

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

