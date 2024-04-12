Dial a Nerd introduces AI bot Dan

Dial a Nerd has launched an IT support AI bot.

Melissa Viljoen, digital experience manager at Dial a Nerd, says: “By bringing back our beloved Nerdman logo in the form of Dan, we aim to combine nostalgia with cutting-edge technology, creating a familiar and friendly face for users seeking assistance with their IT needs.”

Petrie van Zyl, managing executive at Dial a Nerd, adds: “Through Dan, we are not only providing technical support but also fostering a sense of connection and trust with our clients. As a company deeply rooted in community engagement and user empowerment, we believe that Dan will serve as a valuable ally in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology.”