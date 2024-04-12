Join one of South Africa’s premier Asset Managers, leading the charge in today’s dynamic market.
As part of their growth strategy, we are seeking a skilled investment professional with a strong statistical/mathematical background to join them as a Fixed Income Analyst.
In this role, you will be part of a culture that fosters innovative thinking and offers the freedom to apply your skills to portfolios of any size. Collaboration is at the heart of our client’s approach, ensuring a supportive and engaging environment.
If you are deeply passionate about the financial markets and investment landscape. Are ready to make a significant impact and thrive in a dynamic setting, we invite you to apply for this role.
Qualifications & Experience:
- 2+ years of fixed income experience
- Relevant bachelor’s degree in Maths/Stats, or similar
- CFA qualification, or candidacy
Desired Skills:
- Asset Management
- Fixed Income