Fixed Income Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join one of South Africa’s premier Asset Managers, leading the charge in today’s dynamic market.

As part of their growth strategy, we are seeking a skilled investment professional with a strong statistical/mathematical background to join them as a Fixed Income Analyst.

In this role, you will be part of a culture that fosters innovative thinking and offers the freedom to apply your skills to portfolios of any size. Collaboration is at the heart of our client’s approach, ensuring a supportive and engaging environment.

If you are deeply passionate about the financial markets and investment landscape. Are ready to make a significant impact and thrive in a dynamic setting, we invite you to apply for this role.

Qualifications & Experience:

2+ years of fixed income experience

Relevant bachelor’s degree in Maths/Stats, or similar

CFA qualification, or candidacy

Desired Skills:

Asset Management

Fixed Income

Learn more/Apply for this position