Fixed Income Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Apr 12, 2024

Join one of South Africa’s premier Asset Managers, leading the charge in today’s dynamic market.

As part of their growth strategy, we are seeking a skilled investment professional with a strong statistical/mathematical background to join them as a Fixed Income Analyst.

In this role, you will be part of a culture that fosters innovative thinking and offers the freedom to apply your skills to portfolios of any size. Collaboration is at the heart of our client’s approach, ensuring a supportive and engaging environment.

If you are deeply passionate about the financial markets and investment landscape. Are ready to make a significant impact and thrive in a dynamic setting, we invite you to apply for this role.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • 2+ years of fixed income experience
  • Relevant bachelor’s degree in Maths/Stats, or similar
  • CFA qualification, or candidacy

Desired Skills:

  • Asset Management
  • Fixed Income

