Intermediate PHP Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, a leader in the broader IT space is seeking to employ an experienced an Intermediate PHP Developer to their team. This is an office based position; viz. Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.

3 years related PHP experience secures.



An exciting career opportunity awaits you!

Requirements:

Minimum 3 Years PHP Development Experience.

Proficiency in MVC frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, Zend, or Phalcon.

Experience in containerized environments, version control, and microservices is advantageous.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

Crafting and maintaining high-performance backend applications, with a focus on leveraging the latest technologies in the internet space to streamline and enhance the company’s systems.

Integrating advanced communication solutions to optimizing the company’s service-oriented architectures.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Symfony

Phalcon

Zend

Laravel

PHP

software

developer

