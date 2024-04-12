Intermediate PHP Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, a leader in the broader IT space is seeking to employ an experienced an Intermediate PHP Developer to their team. This is an office based position; viz. Newton Park, Port Elizabeth.
3 years related PHP experience secures.
An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 Years PHP Development Experience.
- Proficiency in MVC frameworks such as Laravel, Symfony, Zend, or Phalcon.
- Experience in containerized environments, version control, and microservices is advantageous.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Crafting and maintaining high-performance backend applications, with a focus on leveraging the latest technologies in the internet space to streamline and enhance the company’s systems.
- Integrating advanced communication solutions to optimizing the company’s service-oriented architectures.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Symfony
- Phalcon
- Zend
- Laravel
- PHP
- software
- developer