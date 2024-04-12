IT Auditor – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose of the role:
- Execute IT internal audit reviews under the guidance of an engagement manager within Group Internal Audit Services.
- Carry out internal audit work as assigned in line with the standards and methodologies set by IAS.
- This role also performs analysis on internal controls, providing recommendations on improvements.
Qualifications Essential:
- Must have an Information Technology qualification – 3-year Bachelor’s degree
- Must have professional qualification in IT Audit: Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or studying towards CISA.
Experience
- Must have at least 1-2 years’ professional working experience in internal audit.
- Clear interest in the technology and media industry.
- Proficiently skilled in the use of Word and Excel.
- Keen interest in career progression.
Task:
- Work with the engagement manager in the delivery of internal audit engagements under the Group audit plan.
- Build a relationship with operational staff within the audit client business.
- Build business acumen by gaining an in-depth understanding of business process under review.
- Execute allocated tasks throughout the engagement lifecycle, including documenting risk control matrices, audit procedures, working papers and audit findings.
- Ability to communicate effectively verbally or in writing.
- Deliver quality work product in line with Group IAS standards and methodology.
- Participate and provide inputs in internal meetings
- Keep Group IAS management team appraised on the progress and any concerns with assigned engagements.
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software