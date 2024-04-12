Junior Support/SQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of tailored Workforce Management and Software Solutions seeks a talented & ambitious a Junior Support/SQL Developer who will primarily be responsible for the Customer Support function. You will also assist with Software Development and/or the implementation of software solutions and/or the development of business requirements. It’s imperative that the candidate demonstrates a competency in (and enjoys) information systems. This is an entry level position that, depending on the successful candidate’s preference and skill, can grow to one of the following: managing the Customer Support function (this will grow exponentially in the next few years) or Full-time Developer or Client Account Management.

DUTIES:

Oversee the customer support function in its entirety –

Classify support tickets into root causes to enable rolled-up reporting.

Develop and share reports highlighting the root causes of support issues logged.

Log bug fixes.

Resolve and where needed, escalate integration errors to the relevant parties.

Develop manuals and/or support videos aimed at empowering our clients.

Collaborate with team members to ensure the successful resolution of support calls, where the support call could not be resolved by oneself.

Quality Assurance Testing.

Document business requirements.

Assist with the design and development of database schemas in MS SQL Server.

Assist with the development of modular building blocks and reusable components.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Assist with the implementation of software solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Demonstrate a good understanding of information systems i.e. relational databases.

Experience in T-SQL (MS SQL Server) is a bonus, but not a requirement.

Experience with C# and/or Angular is a bonus but not a requirement.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

A self-starter who takes ownership of a task and is hardworking.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

